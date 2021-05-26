TN CM Stalin Drops Cases Against TTV Dhinakaran, Vaiko & Other Netas In Anti-Sterlite Stir

In the latest development, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Wednesday ordered dropping the cases registered against politicians including DMDK founder Vijaykanth, his wife Premalatha, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, MDMK's Vaiko and others in relation to the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi. Last week, CM Stalin had ordered the state govt to withdraw the riot cases that were registered on the anti-Sterlite protesters in 2018. Following the submission of the report by the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan committee probing the anti-Sterlite protest violence, the Tamil Nadu govt ordered the police to quash 38 cases pertaining to the protests, including the ones lodged against political leaders.

CM Stalin orders compensation for 93 Sterlite protesters

On May 22, 2018 - the 100th day of the protests against the Vedanta's Sterlite copper plant- protesters marched to Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) Collectorate against repeated directives and warnings of the authorities, and were shot at by the police, following which 13 were killed over the next two days in the resulting crackdown. Last week, the Justice Aruna Commission had recommended that financial relief be provided to some of the 94 persons arrested by the police as some of them were injured and others had suffered trauma. Accordingly, CM Stalin announced that Rs 1 lakh compensation will be provided for 93 persons. Government jobs were provided to the kin of 17 individuals (as mentioned by Stalin) who had died from the firing at the anti-Sterlite protests in 2018 as per their educational qualifications. Further, the state govt informed that all the cases that had been registered on May 22, 2018, would be withdrawn barring a few cases that were pending in the Supreme Court.

Earlier in May, the Justice Aruna Commission had submitted an interim report to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. Retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan submitted the Commission's interim report on the Sterlite incident to CM Stalin after meeting him at the Secretariat in Thoothukudi. She also made a Rs 50,000 contribution to the CM's Relief Fund as Tamil Nadu battled the second wave of COVID. MK Stalin has only recently taken charge at the helm of affairs at Tamil Nadu.

What is the anti-Sterlite Copper plant protest?

The Sterlite Copper plant has been in operation in Tuticorin since 1997 and has been punctuated by controversies through the years. The fresh protests in 2018 were triggered by the company's plan to expand its brownfield plant in Tuticorin, which entailed doubling the capacity of the copper smelter plant to 8 lakh tonnes per year. The controversy was triggered after activists protested the plant and argued that the pollution from the copper plant, including issues relating to disposal of copper waste and industrial effluents affected the surrounding area, thereby they demanded its permanent closure.

Vedanta Group, which owns Sterlite, responded to the allegation and stated that the firm received the necessary permits to conduct operations and that it was not in violation of any norms. While the protest heated up, DMK and Kamal Haasan's MNM joined the people's anti-Sterlite protest, ruling AIADMK was left with the choice of either shutting the plant that produced 35% of India's copper or keep it running amid the growing violence.

On May 22, 2018 - the 100th day of the protests against the copper plant- protesters marching to Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) Collectorate against repeated directives and warnings of the authorities, was shot at by the police. 13 people were killed in the police crackdown that followed on May 22 and 23. Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami condoled the deaths but shockingly enough, justified the violence against the '20,000-strong crowd and noted that it was with a view to bringing under control the violence of the crowd that the police, under unavoidable circumstances, had to resort to the firing.'

What followed after was nearly three years of case trials and investigations. Though the case was handed over to the CBI, which named 72 people (including Rajinikanth) to be summoned for additional questioning in the case. It is understood that several of those 72 people had organised and were a part of the 100-day protest against the Vedanta Group and had regularly appeared before the lower courts in connection with other cases, but all of them against Sterlite.