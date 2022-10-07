TN CM Stalin Files Nomination For DMK President Post

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday filed his nomination papers seeking to contest the president's post in the ruling DMK, setting into motion the intra-party election.

Stalin, who visited Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here, submitted his papers for the key position to which he is most likely to be elected unopposed at the party's general council meeting here on October 9.

Several senior leaders including party's general secretary and State Minister Duraimurugan, treasurer T R Baalu, Parliamentarians: Kanimozhi and A Raja besides DMK youth wing secretary and legislator Udhayandhi Stalin were present when the Chief Minister filed his papers.

Stalin visited the memorials of late Chief Ministers C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi before arriving at Anna Arivalayam.