TN CM Stalin Makes NEET Appeal To PM Modi In Chennai; Wants Tamil Official In Govt Offices

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, arrived in Tamil Nadu's Chennai in order to lay foundation stones for several developmental projects. Notably, this marks the first official visit of PM Modi to the state after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power last year. Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomed the Prime Minister and stated that Tamil Nadu is a pioneer in social justice, equality, and women empowerment.

CM Stalin began his speech by saying, "After the DMK formed the government with support of the people, this is the first time PM Modi is visiting the state. I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has come here to inaugurate several projects. Multiple infrastructure projects, three railway projects will be launched by the Prime Minister today. Tamil Nadu is a leading state in terms of economic growth. Our state is a pioneer in social justice and women empowerment also."

The DMK leader added, "In this Dravidian model of governance, our government is taking various measures to ensure development across the state. These projects will help to contribute in a bigger way. It is not only about infrastructure, but about empowering women and also about the entire society. The state and the central government must come together, not to take just the state but also the entire country forward."

MK Stalin also placed a bunch of requests to PM Modi about various issues. Stalin appealed for Tamil to be made official in Union govt offices and the Madras HC. He also insisted that TN has stood against NEET, and hoped that the PM would look into the matter considering its gravity.

"I would like to place some points. I appeal to the PM to recover Katchatheevu as it would offer relief to the fishermen of our state. I also urge for Tamil to be announced as official language in Union govt offices and Madras HC, just like Hindi. TN has been raising its voice against NEET, I request the PM to look into the matter. I believe the Prime Minister will realise the gravity of this issue. I want you to extend your fullest co-operation and support to Tamil Nadu. We will extend a hand of friendship at the same time, raise our voice for a cause," he concluded.

PM Modi lays foundation stones of 11 projects

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu laid the foundation stones of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore. The projects include the re-development of 5 stations in the state, including Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari, and a 30-km long third railway line between Tambaram-Chengalpattu.