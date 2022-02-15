TN CM Stalin Opposes Centre's Decision To Sell 5% LIC Stake; Avers 'save LIC India'

Opposing the LIC's filing of Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday, February 14, said that the move is undesirable and targeted the Centre for its 'selling spree'. This comes as LIC on Sunday filed draft papers with capital market regulator SEBI for the sale of 5% stake by the government for an estimated Rs 63,000 crore.

In a tweet, Stalin said, "LIC over the years has catered to the needs of crores of Indians, earned their trust and has provided social security with its efficient functioning."

LIC over the years has catered to the needs of crores of Indians, earned their trust and has provided social security with its efficient functioning. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/bctqaaY7CP — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 14, 2022

He added that the Centre's act of filing DRHP with SEBI to sell 5% of its stakes is an undesirable move and undoubtedly a move towards privatisation. He mentioned that the decision is not in the interest of people or the organisation.

"An ideal government shall build institutions instead of involving itself in a selling spree. I urge the Union Govt to roll-back this ill-thought-out decision and save LIC India", another tweet of Tamil Nadu CM said.

LIC IPO: Centre files draft papers with SEBI

The national insurance company, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) board’s filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering (IPO) with market regulator SEBI on Sunday, February 13.

On Twitter, the Secretary of Department of Investments and Public Assets Management confirmed the news and said, “The DRHP of LIC IPO has been filed today with the SEBI".

The DRHP of LIC IPO has been filed today with the SEBI. pic.twitter.com/jM9CDBMWVH — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) February 13, 2022

For the government, the listing of LIC is important in order to meet the reduced revenue estimates from disinvestment of Rs 78,000 crore for the ongoing financial year, from the initial target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. So far, the Centre was able to raise about Rs 12,000 crore in proceeds from Air India and other PSU stake sales.

During September 2021, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) share capital was raised from Rs 100 crore to Rs 6,325 crore to help facilitate IPO. While LIC in the last month reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,437 crore for the first half of the financial year 2021-22 when compared to Rs 6.14 crore in the previous period.

(With PTI input)

(Image: PTI)