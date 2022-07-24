TN CM Stalin Requests PM Modi To Enable Ukraine-returned Students Pursue Medical Education

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin wrote to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to take all necessary action in order to resume the education of medical students who have returned from Ukraine, and help secure their future.

Considering the situation of thousands of students that have returned from Ukraine, CM Stalin wrote the letter which read, "In response to a query raised in the Lok Sabha, it has been clarified by the Minister of State of health and Family Welfare that 'No permission has been given by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian Medical Institutes or Universities."

While touching upon how that has brought up the uncertainty surrounding the future of these students to the fore once again, especially in Tamil Nadu which has around 2000 medical students who returned from abroad, MK Stalin added "Given the current situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to immediately return to their colleges in Ukraine and the uncertainty is likely to prevail even after the cessation of hostilities. Considering this, our state has been repeatedly urging you to take necessary steps to accommodate these students in India or in suitable Universities abroad."

The CM of Tamil Nadu went on to thank the Union Government for the timely action taken to evacuate the students from the war-torn country of Ukraine but also suggested PM Modi to either direct the NMC and Ministries to make amendments in the relevant Central Acts or give these students an alternative choice to continue their studies in foreign colleges with similar regulations and academic ambience, with a view to help the students.

'NMC hasn't approved transfer of returning foreign medical students'

Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday, stated that no permission has been given by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute or university.

There are no such provisions in the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as the regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to medical colleges in India, Pawar said.

Foreign medical students/graduates are either covered under Screening Test Regulations, 2002 or 'Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations (FMCG), 2021, as the case may be, she said.

"Therefore, no permission has been given by the NMC to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute/university," Pawar said.