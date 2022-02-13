TN CM Stalin Slams 'One Nation One Registration', Accuses BJP Of Divesting States' Powers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced the Centre's 'One Nation, One Registration' initiative. Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday slammed the initiative and called it an attempt to turn the country into a unitary state. The CM accused the BJP-led central government of posing a threat to federalism by thrusting its agenda upon the nation with the introduction of such unifying initiatives.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin called out the central government for pushing its agenda with initiatives like the one-nation-one-registration. Opposing the initiative announced by the Finance Minister, the Tamil Nadu CM said that this latest move was not bound to benefit the people.

He bundled the initiative with earlier ones like the New Education Policy and slogans like one-nation-one-country, and termed it all as the Centre’s attempt to turn the country into a unitary state.

'One nation' initiative will not benefit people: Stalin

FM Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier presented the 'One Nation, One Registration' in the budget session and said that it was aimed at facilitating ease of living and doing business.

Speaking about the initiative, Stalin said, "This will not benefit the people. That is why we are advocating state autonomy for India to flourish."

He further reiterated the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) catchphrase ‘autonomy for the state and federalism at the Centre’, opposing the move by the BJP government. Addressing a virtual election rally at Tiruppur from his office in Chennai, Stalin added that he would make this slogan heard all over India.

"Social justice and state autonomy are the great ideologies that the Dravidian movement gave to this country. I have committed myself to the task of ensuring social justice bloom throughout the country (through the All India Social Justice Federation, which he proposed to launch soon),” Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu CM had already written to over 50 leaders to be a part of the federation, and several political parties including the Congress have so far shown their willingness in the initiative. The CM added that the next phase of action would begin once the election in the five states was over.

BJP trying to divest powers of the states, says TN CM

Further smashing the Centre over such initiatives, Stalin said that the Union Government must act in accordance with the federal spirit of the nation and empower the states. He further alleged that federalism was under threat from the BJP-led government as they create an environment divesting all powers of the states.

He claimed that the power grab was evident by the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act and several anti-people policies across the country.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI