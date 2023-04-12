TN CM Stalin Urges All Non-BJP States To Pass Resolutions Against Respective Governors

Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to all non-BJP-ruled states, urging them to approve resolutions against their governors who withhold measures passed by the legislature and do not give consent to them.

According to Stalin, the spirit of cooperative federalism is eroding in the country, and state governors are going above and beyond their tasks and obligations.

He noted that he has attached an excerpt of the resolution passed in the state legislature against the TN Governor, in which urged the Centre and the President to quickly issue orders to the Governor and to guarantee that a time limitation is set for all Governors to decide on any bills.

In the letter to opposition states he wrote, “The Constitution of India has clearly defined the roles and responsibilities of the Union and State Governments along with the role of the Governor. However, it is observed that such time-tested principles are neither respected nor followed now, affecting the functioning of the State governments.”

He further stated, “Some Governors today are indefinitely holding various Bills that have been duly passed by the State Legislatures and sent for approval which brings the respective State administrations to a standstill in such areas.”,

“Considering various aspects of the issue, we took several efforts to clarify the doubts and concerns raised by the Governor on the bills sent for approval including the ‘Bill to Ban Online Rummy’. As our efforts failed and as we came to know that many other states have similar issues, we in Tamil Nadu deemed it fit to pass a Resolution in our State Assembly urging the Union Government and the President of India to fix a time limit for the Governors to approve the Bills passed by the respective Legislatures”, he stated.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to all non-BJP ruling states to pass a resolution urging the Union Government and the President to fix a time limit for the Governors to approve the Bills passed by the respective Legislatures. pic.twitter.com/5moTLfFy0j — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

While passing the Bill in the assembly Stalin also mentioned the Sarkaria Commission's suggestion that a Governor be a detached figure, as well as Dr. B R Ambedkar's stance that Governors should not get involved in party politics.

The resolution was backed by 144 of the 146 members present, while it was opposed by two BJP MLAs.

Governor gives assent hours after the resolution

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi gave his approval to the re-adopted Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022, just hours after this resolution was passed. Stalin applauded this, calling it a "good consequence" of the assembly's resolution.

On March 6, the governor returned this Bill to the assembly, stating that the bill was ultra vires the Constitution and judicial rulings. However, the Stalin regime has frequently said that online gambling and unauthorized games are causing suicides and major mental health issues as individuals lose their funds.