TN CM Stalin Writes To Jaishankar On Stranded Fishermen In Oman; 'Offer Consular Support'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 5 wrote a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding stranded Tamil fishermen in Muscat, Oman. The fishermen had reportedly travelled to Oman on March 13, 2022, and are currently stuck in the country as their visas have expired to return home.

In a letter to Jaishankar, the Tamil Nadu CM said, "I wish to bring to your kind attention the plight of eight fishermen from Kanniyakumari District who are stranded in Muscat, Oman due to the expiry of visa and non-payment of salary dues by the Oman national under whom they were working."

CM Stalin added, "They had travelled to Oman on March 13, 2022. Their names and passport numbers are attached herewith. I request you to urgently take up the issue through appropriate diplomatic channels to expedite the repatriation of the stranded fishermen and also to offer all consular support."

'Take Steps On Fishermen Issue,' CM Stalin writes to EAM Jaishankar

This comes over a week after MK Stalin urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that steps should be taken at the highest level to get all the fishermen and boats that have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy released. Pointing to the arrest of six Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district and seizure of their boat on July 20 by the Sri Lankan Navy, Stalin in a letter to the Union Minister said that as of now, 92 fishing boats from the state are under the neighbouring country's custody.

Image: PTI