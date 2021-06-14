TN CM Stalin Writes To PM Modi Against Hydrocarbon Extraction Projects In Cauvery Delta

On June 13, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to PM Modi seeking immediate directions to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to cancel the bid process for extraction of hydrocarbon in Vadatheru Block of the Cauvery Basin in Pudukkottai district.

In the letter, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to instruct the Ministry to consult the state government ab initio before bringing any area in Tamil Nadu for any auction in the future for extraction of hydrocarbon and its exploration. The letter comes ahead of Stalin's rendezvous with PM Modi slated to be held this week. In the said meeting, CM Stalin is going to request the Centre for more COVID vaccine doses too.

"Cauvery Basin-bedrock of Tamil Nadu's food security & agro-based economy": Stalin

Noting that the Cauvery delta region is Tamil Nadu's bedrock for food security and agro-based economy, and the "ecologically fragile zone" supports the livelihood of millions of farmers and farm-workers. Earlier CM Stalin had said that the Cauvery delta region was Tamil Nadu's 'rice bowl', and the state was heavily dependent on it for agricultural production.

CM Stalin said, "In this context, projects to extract hydrocarbons from the Cauvery basin have faced unanimous strident opposition from all stakeholders. The government of Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed hydrocarbon exploration and extraction projects in the Cauvery basin and neighbouring districts, given the pivotal role played by the region in the agrarian economy."

Law prohibits new exploration, drilling and extraction from the region

In the letter, Stalin pointed that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has invited bids for the development of oil and gas fields at Vadatheru in the Cauvery Basin on June 10.

Essentially, the identified area for auction falling in the Cauvery Basin is also in the Protected Agricultural Zone declared by the State government, under Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act, 2020. According to the state CM, the legislation prohibits any new exploration, drilling and extraction of Oil and Natural Gas or other similar hydrocarbons from the Protected Agricultural Zone.

Public Agitation

MK Stalin called it "unfortunate that the sentiments of the people, the probable ecological impact and the legal enactments" by the TN government were not taken into account by relevant authorities.

He said, "The calling of bids by the Government of India has already ignited public agitation in Pudukkottai and neighbouring districts apprehending the adverse consequences of hydrocarbon exploration and extraction in the agrarian region."

Stalin-led TN government profess a firm view that no new hydrocarbon projects should be taken up in the Cauvery Basin and neighbouring districts in the interest of protecting the livelihoods of the farmers and fragile agroecology of the region, read his letter.