TN CM Stalin Writes To PM Modi Urging For 'priority For Tamilians In Central Govt Jobs'

Tamil Nadu chief minister M. K. Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting "priority" in employment opportunities for the Tamilians in the Union government offices and Central Public Sector undertakings.

In his letter, Tamil Nadu CM stated informed that he submitted a memorandum on July 17, 2021, to the Prime Minister stating "priority in appointment in Union government offices and Central Public Sector Undertakings in Tamil Nadu to people from Tamil Nadu" to ensure adequate opportunities to the native Tamils.

The DMK supremo added that Tamil Nadu has more human resources with comparatively higher knowledge and skill set both in technical and academic areas and they can be utilised well.

Citing the annual report of the Staff Selection Commission 2021-2022 MK Stalin highlighted the less number of candidates from the southern region as it was only 4.5% of the total 28081 total qualified selected people. He also expressed concern over the bare presence of Tamilians in positions in Railways, such as Senior Clerk, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Station Master, etc. "This causes huge disappointment among the unemployed youth and also causes a lot of concern among socio-political circles. This skewed recruitment pattern is bound to have implications and should be avoided".

He also urged for conducting exams of recruitment agencies such as Staff Selection Committee, Railways Recruitment Board and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection in Tamil.

"The system may be facilitated for conducting all the examinations by all Union recruitment agencies Viz Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, and Insitute of Banking Personnel Selections in the Tamil language also which will be helpful for the aspirants from Tamil Nadu for recruitment in offices of the Union Government and Central Public Sector Undertakings and Railways situated in Tamil Nadu," CM Stalin wrote.

Stalin wrote, "Priority may be given to people from Tamil Nadu during an appointment in the government of India offices and Central Public Sector Undertakings situated in Tamil Nadu for better interface in service delivery and also to ensure regional representation."

"During the selection of the 'Art Apprentices' for the railway establishment located in Tamil Nadu and for the selection to direct recruitment under 20% reservation to ensure regional representation."

