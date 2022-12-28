TN CM Stalin Writes To PM Modi Urging For 'priority For Tamilians In Central Govt Jobs'

Quick links:
Tamil Nadu chief minister M. K. Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting "priority" in employment opportunities for the Tamilians in the Union government offices and Central Public Sector undertakings.
In his letter, Tamil Nadu CM stated informed that he submitted a memorandum on July 17, 2021, to the Prime Minister stating "priority in appointment in Union government offices and Central Public Sector Undertakings in Tamil Nadu to people from Tamil Nadu" to ensure adequate opportunities to the native Tamils.
The DMK supremo added that Tamil Nadu has more human resources with comparatively higher knowledge and skill set both in technical and academic areas and they can be utilised well.
Citing the annual report of the Staff Selection Commission 2021-2022 MK Stalin highlighted the less number of candidates from the southern region as it was only 4.5% of the total 28081 total qualified selected people. He also expressed concern over the bare presence of Tamilians in positions in Railways, such as Senior Clerk, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Station Master, etc. "This causes huge disappointment among the unemployed youth and also causes a lot of concern among socio-political circles. This skewed recruitment pattern is bound to have implications and should be avoided".
He also urged for conducting exams of recruitment agencies such as Staff Selection Committee, Railways Recruitment Board and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection in Tamil.
MK Stalin urges Prime Minister office to urgently initiate necessary steps
#BREAKING | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin writes to Prime Minister Modi, seeks priority for Tamils in govt jobs. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/HmCvhMt1Ci— Republic (@republic) December 28, 2022