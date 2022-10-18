Stepping up the ante against the Centre, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will move a government resolution in the Assembly on Tuesday against the imposition of Hindi. It will urge the Union government to not accept the recommendations made in the Report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language submitted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to President Droupadi Murmu on September 9. The Tamil Nadu government took umbrage at the recommendation that Hindi should be the medium of instruction instead of English in all Central government institutions such as IITs, IIMs, AIIMs, central universities and Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The draft of the resolution was accessed by Republic TV. It mentions that such recommendations are against the interests of the people who speak regional languages. It states, "This House expresses concern that the recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee now presented are against the two-language policy resolution moved and passed by Perarignar Anna in this August House, contrary to the promise made by the then PM Thiru. Nehru to the non-Hindi speaking states and are against the use of English as official language ensured by the resolutions passed in 1968 and 1976 on official language."

Here is the resolution likely to be moved today:

TN CM writes to PM Modi

On October 16, TN CM MK Stalin wrote to PM Modi regarding the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language. Requesting him to not take forward the efforts to impose Hindi as recommended by the aforesaid report, he instead advocated that all regional languages including Tamil should be accorded the status of the official language of the Centre. According to the DMK chief, the attempts to impose Hindi are impractical and divisive in character and put non-Hindi speaking people in a very disadvantageous position.

The TN CM also stated that the number of people speaking languages other than Hindi is numerically higher than the Hindi-speaking population in India. He argued, "The nation stands as a shining example for multicultural and multi linguistic democracy in the world arena today, because of the inclusive and harmonious policies being followed so far. But I am afraid, the continued attempts to promote Hindi in the name of 'one nation' will destroy the feeling of brotherhood of people of different languages and cultures and is detrimental to the integrity of India."