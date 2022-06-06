TN: Differently-abled Man Attempts Suicide In Coimbatore; Alleges Harassment By DMK Leader

Alleging harassment by ruling party leaders in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, a differently-abled man tried committing suicide by self-immolation on Monday. The man identified as Mohammed from the Mettupalayam area of Coimbatore had alleged that he was being threatened and harassed by members of the ruling DMK party and was forced to vacate his office located in Kotagiri Road, 32.7 km away from Mettupalayam.

While the police managed to rescue the man who was trying to put himself on fire by pouring kerosene on himself on the road, they also poured a bucket of water over him to wash away the kerosene residue from his body.

Following the incident, the man informed the police about being harassed by a local DMK councillor. Notably, the differently-abled man used to do the work of selling houses in the area but was forced to stop the work and leave the office. The police have taken cognisance of the matter.

The incident comes days after another man in the state committed suicide after blaming a DMK councillor for his death. Notably, the man who was a panchayat secretary of Ramanayinikuppam village in Anaikattu, Vellore, committed suicide accusing the DMK panchayat union ward councillor of harassment.

A suicide letter was also found beside his body, where he had named the leader further alleging that he has taken lakhs of rupees from him under the pretext of helping him. An FIR was also registered in the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



Image: RepublicWorld