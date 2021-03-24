TN Fisheries Min Jayakumar Says, AIADMK Always With People, 'my Family Is 50,000 Strong'

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections which will be held in a single phase on April 6, Minister D Jayakumar came out hard on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and claimed that DMK meets people during the election, promising things that can't be met. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar has been nominated as the AIADMK's candidate for the seventh consecutive time. Ruling AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). D Jayakumar.

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar came out hard on DMK and also revealed why people call him a 'man of simplicity'.

Slamming the opposition DMK, D Jayakumar said, "According to the constitution - different elections like assembly, parliamentary elections happen in a particular set of dates but AIADMK meets people throughout the year. We are with the people all the time. We are meeting them as usual, not just for the elections. Only DMK meets people during the election, promising things that cannot be met. So, the election experience for DMK is new. since we are with the people all the time there is no much of a change for us."

"My constituency considers me as a family member because I attend all the good and bad events there. Even if I have to go out of the station I make it a point to visit after coming back. Hence, they always perceive me as their family member. My family has 50000 members. I would say that with pride. they would support me at all times. Apart from all this, people have immense love and affection for me. Other than the work I have done, this love will be a primary factor to fetch victory," added Jayakumar.

'I do my tasks myself'

On being asked about his day-to-day activities, D Jayakumar said that it is important to have a proper diet as well as to do exercise. " Generally, there are two things. One is our body is filled with chemicals and to have proper health we should take care of our diet. The second thing is exercise. We should develop the habit of doing small things ourselves. Following these two will help us in maintaining the body's metabolism. Wherever I go, I normally don't use the lift, I use the staircase. That becomes an exercise for me. Even at my house, I do my tasks myself. If I want to read the newspaper I wouldn't ask someone to get it for me. I climb down the stairs myself and get It. I don't even use the dining table. I sit down and eat."

"That gives me flexibility. If we take care of such small things there won't be any need to do exercises separately. But when we get time we can do it. We can go for a walk or use the treadmill. I don't get much time anyway. So, I try to incorporate exercise in my everyday life. If I see someone playing, I join them as well. Even yesterday, I played cricket. So we must always keep our system active. The gist is if we are active throughout the day there is no need of any exercise. We must reduce Carbohydrates and add Proteins and Pulses in our diet to keep ourselves energetic. See I am carrying a flask full of energy drinks. If I start campaigning now, I will continue doing it without rest till 3 in the afternoon. In between when I get hungry, I drink this and it boosts my energy," added Jaykumar.

'I am a strict non-vegetarian

D Jayakumar during the interview also talked about his eating habit. He said, "I am a strict non-vegetarian all throughout the year. I am a non-vegetarian. I eat fish, chicken, egg, mutton everything. For me, all days in a year is a good day. I have the habit of eating well. I eat a lot only during lunch. Just one time in a day. I take a very light breakfast. I don't eat non-veg in the morning. For lunchtime, there will be a feast and at night I will again reduce the intake."

"I take only fruit juices and salads in the night sometimes. We should not sleep immediately after food. I wait for 45 minutes for everything to digest. You asked something else too? What? You are saying it is being health conscious but I follow the principle of good deeds and good acts that itself adds a glow to your face. If we think good we will always stay healthy. We must increase the intake of water. Water induces metabolism and we should avoid dehydration. Water intake will help in combating so many diseases. We must boil water and then drink it. I am very conscious about my health," said Jayakumar.

'We will get the power both in the state and this constituency'

Talking about people's support for AIADMK, D Jayakumar said, " People have unadulterated love and affection for the AIADMK. This constituency has the same feeling on me and the party. Apart from this the love and affection, our party's work has made a place in the hearts of people. We will get the power once again both in the state and this constituency."

'Simplicity is our leader's principle'

D Jayakumar often termed a 'man of simplicity' by his followers. On being asked about this why he is called this, D Jayakumar revealed, "Anna's kind request was to get along with people, live with the people and serve the people. We follow Anna (C. N. Annadurai) and Amma (J. Jayalalithaa). And so simplicity is our leader's principle."

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. The Tamil Nadu elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

(Image Credits: facebook@djayakumaradmk)