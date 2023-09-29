TN: Former CM Panneerselvam Backs BJP, Slams AIADMK For Breaking Ties With NDA

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is heating up as former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) has strongly criticised the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), for its recent decision to break ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). OPS's criticism primarily revolves around AIADMK's issues with the BJP's "state leadership," which many believe is a veiled reference to the state unit chief of the saffron party, K Annamalai. OPS, who was previously expelled from the AIADMK, has also disclosed his ongoing communication with BJP leaders.

OPS remarked, "The BJP leadership has been in regular touch with me (in recent times)." His comments come in response to the AIADMK's decision to blame the BJP's state unit leadership for the rupture in the NDA alliance.

OPS further questioned AIADMK's stance, stating, "Will the AIADMK accept if the BJP asks for replacing (AIADMK general secretary) Palaniswami? Will they replace him? Then how can they ask to change BJP State Leadership? What rights do they have?" Earlier on Wednesday, he emphasised that his own stance on the matter would be articulated only after the BJP makes a formal announcement regarding the alliance.

Chennai | Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam said, "The BJP leadership has been in regular touch with me (in recent times)... Will the AIADMK accept if the BJP asks for replacing (AIADMK general secretary) Palaniswami? Will they replace him? Then how can they ask to change BJP… pic.twitter.com/7xCrBCzHbZ — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

AIADMK breaks ties with NDA

On Thursday, the AIADMK reiterated its resolve not to backtrack on its decision to sever ties with the BJP. The party also reaffirmed its intention to form new alliances for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent state assembly polls. This significant decision was originally announced on September 25, when the AIADMK, led by EPS, officially terminated its four-year-long alliance with the BJP and simultaneously exited the NDA. This decision was the outcome of a high-level meeting chaired by AIADMK chief Palaniswami at the party's headquarters in Chennai.

Elaborating on the reasons behind the abrupt departure from the NDA, AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan said, "For the sanctity of the alliance, we maintained the status quo. Despite K Annamalai turning out to be a rabble-rouser, he started commenting on our leaders and founders. He started criticizing our ideologies. He even criticised our rally, which saw more than 15 lakh people turning out, and it's a historic event... It's the BJP who needs AIADMK, and it's not AIADMK that needs BJP as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned."

In response to AIADMK's decision, the BJP rallied behind K. Annamalai, with CT Ravi saying, "Eight months are left, and what will happen in these months, we can't say anything today. To make the party strong is the duty of every worker. Under the leadership of Annamalai, a great work of strengthening the party is being done."