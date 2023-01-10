TN Governor Asks Civil Service Aspirants To Always Stand With Centre Amid Spat With Stalin

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi stirred another controversy Tuesday amid his tussle with Chief Minister MK Stalin after he advised civil service aspirants to side with the central government in case of a difference between the Centre and the state. "If there is any difference between central and state government, there is no doubt that you should be standing with central government", Ravi said. The Governor made these remarks while speaking to candidates about to sit for civil service interviews.

Showdown in TN Assembly

Ravi's statements comes after a showdown in the Tamil Nadu Assembly where he walked out after Chief Minister Stalin sought some of his remarks to be expunged from house records.

Ravi walked out of the Assembly after DMK MLAs adopted a resolution to the effect.

The resolution came after Ravi skipped the 65th point of the speech which says the government is founded on the ideals of social justice, self-respect, inclusive growth, equality, women empowerment, secularism and compassion towards all. 'Dravidian model' were among the words skipped by the Governor. He also spoke on his own on certain aspects.

Prior to this, Ravi had sparked another controversy when he said that the name "Thamizhagam" would be more appropriate than "Tamil Nadu".

Further, the Governor has also refused to approve 20 bills proposed by the state government.

Stalin asks MLAs to be respectful

Amid the spat, Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested party members to not make harsh or distasteful remarks aimed at the Governor during the Assembly session. He also asked MLAs to not put up posters against Ravi a day after DMK legislators carried postcards with 'Get out Ravi' written on them.

Poster game on

BJP countered the flyers with 'Well Done Guv Ravi' posters with the Governor's picture on them.

"This is dirty and cheap politics done by the DMK government. For the last 60 years, DMK has been abusing the people of Tamil Nadu and insulting the Consitution of India. BJP will not keep quiet and give a befitting reply as they are insulting our nation and Constitution", BJP Leader Narayanan Thirupathy told Republic.