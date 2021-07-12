TN Govt To Urge Centre To Block Mekedatu Project After CM Stalin Chairs All-party Meet

The Cauvery River water sharing issue has reignited a political war between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the former's ambitions to build a dam at Mekedatu, roughly 100 kilometres south of Bengaluru. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired an all-party meeting on Monday, July 12, to discuss the construction of the Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river. It has been reported that all parties in Tamil Nadu unanimously have taken a stand against the building of the Meekedatu Dam.

TN all-party meet held on Mekedatu Dam project

Major political parties in Tamil Nadu including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Congress were against the building of the dam ever since the Karnataka government made the proposal. On July 9, in an official notice, TN CM Stalin called for an all-party meeting to discuss about the construction of the Meekedatu dam across the Cauvery river. As per reports, the parties have taken three resolutions during the meet.

Resolutions taken in all-party meet

Chief Minister has urged that the Union government must not give permission for the building of Mekedatu Dam.

The all-party meet has passed yet another resolution stating that whatever had happened in the discussion that was convened in Tamil Nadu today should be recorded and hand over in person by the officials.

All parties unanimously took a stand against the Meekedatu Dam project led by the Karnataka government.

Tamil Nadu calls for all-party meet

According to the press release, the Tamil Nadu government is taking all necessary actions to block the construction of the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River. The note said, the state administration has also clearly notified the Karnataka government of the TN position. Last month, CM Stalin met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to address Tamil Nadu's opposition to the proposed dam across the river. The government also stated that allowing the construction of a dam across the Cauvery River would be in violation of the Supreme Court's decision. Farmers' livelihoods in Tamil Nadu will be badly harmed if this project is implemented, according to the report.

Meanwhile, after meeting with Union Jal Shakti (Water Resources) Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on July 6, Tamil Nadu Water Resource Minister S Duraimurugan guaranteed that the Mekedatu dam project proposed by Karnataka across the Cauvery River would not proceed without Tamil Nadu's approval. Following that, in June, Stalin urged the Union government not to approve the Mekedatu dam project, stating that the government would not consent to the project in the interest of Tamil Nadu farmers.

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage