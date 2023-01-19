TN Guv Files Defamation Case In Chennai Court Against DMK Leader For 'abusive' Conduct

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and Governor RN Ravi, Deputy Secretary Prasanna Ramasamy of RN Ravi has filed a defamation case in the Chennai court against now-suspended DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy over his alleged defamatory remarks against Governor RN Ravi.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP leader Narayanan Tirupathy said, "It is the right of the Governor to sue the concerned person but it is the duty of the government to order police to arrest Sivaji Krishnamurthy. It is very clear that it was pre-planned and DMK leadership has instigated and poked their cadres and leaders to attack the Governor. The government should have ordered the police to arrest the person immediately but they did not do that. This is the intention of DMK to attack the Governor."

Addressing a rally, DMK leader Krishnamurthy said, "The CM is telling (us) not to scold him but that ****** should have read the speech you gave properly, then we would have put flowers at his feet and welcomed him."

Making a slew of abusive remarks towards the Governor, he said, "You (Governor) took oath as per the Constitution only right? It was written by our forefather Ambedkar only right? If you are not able to tell his name, then leave for Kashmir. We ourselves will send terrorists so they can shoot you down."

Notably, there has been tension between Governor RN Ravi and the DMK government over several issues. However, a massive face-off erupted between them after the Governor's alleged 'Thamizhagam' remark drew the ire of the ruling DMK. The face-off intensified further after Governor RN Ravi during the state Assembly address skipped a few references to the names of Dravidian stalwarts including the late EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' and CN Annadurai.

This prompted Chief Minister MK Stalin to move a motion to reject the deviations in the presence of Ravi, as the latter staged a walkout of the House.