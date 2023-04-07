TN Guv RN Ravi Says Withholding Means 'Bill Is Dead', Stalin Calls Him 'total Obstruction'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed Governor RN Ravi over the latter's remark about the withholding of Bills and said that the latter's remarks are good for his position. Notably, while addressing the civil services aspirants, Governor Ravi said that "withholding" is a "decent language" used for the Bill getting rejected, adding that withholding of Bill means the "Bill is dead".

"Governor by escaping from his administrative duties and roles he didn't give assent to 14 documents like bills, Ordinance and Act which were introduced by people representatives who were all elected by crores of people," CM Stalin said in a statement attacking Governor Ravi.

Deepening his attack, the DMK supremo said, "This shows not only Governor does dereliction of duty and also total obstruction. If we put continuous pressure, for name sake Governor by asking for some clarification and he is returning the bill thinking his responsibility is over."

Adding further, he said that Tamil Nadu Governor's remarks “are not good for his position”. "From wherever he spoke such things also are not the right place. Governor has said among students today that, --'If a bill passed in the Assembly is withheld by the Governor, it means it’s dead. Withhold means Rejection in decent language'. It is against the Constitution revealing administration decisions in a public forum who takes a confidential pledge,” Stalin said

Withholding means 'Bill is dead': Guv RN Ravi

Notably, while interacting with civil aspirants in Chennai, RN Ravi on Thursday said that the Governor looks into the Bill if it does not “transgress the Constitutional limit” and the state government does not “exceed its competence”.

"Our Constitution has created the position of Governor and defined his roles and responsibilities. First and foremost responsibility of the Governor is to protect the Constitution of India... Suppose, a state makes a law which transgresses the Constitutional limit. In a legislature, a political party has a brute majority, let us say, they can pass any Bill," he said.

"If it transgresses the Constitutional limit, the Bill passed by the Assembly does not become a law until the Governor assents to it... The Constitution says that when a Bill passed by the Assembly is forwarded to the Governor for assent, the Governor has three options – assent, withhold the assent... Withholding does not mean that I am just holding it. Withholding has been defined by the Supreme Court by the Constitution Bench, withholding means the Bill is dead. It is a decent language used instead of using rejected. When you say withhold, it means the Bill is dead," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)