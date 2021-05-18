TN Min Warns Against Steam Inhalation As COVID Cure; Slams BJP MLA For Misinformation

A day after BJP's Coimbatore MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday, May 16 launched a steam inhalation station in the city, Tamil Nadu Health Minister and DMK leader Ma Subramanian May 17, has warned the general public that it is not a tested methodology and urged to not inhale the steam as a COVID-19 cure unless strictly prescribed by a doctor.

Subramanian added that inhaling steam or pressurised air would only cause more damage to the lungs. Although the DMK leader did not call anyone out for spreading misinformation about the supposed benefits of steam inhalation, he noted that the practice has begun to spread after several messages on social media claimed that it would effectively fight the COVID virus.

'Inhaling steam could be dangerous': Ma Subramanian

Subramanian also observed that the Railway Police had initially installed a series of nebulizers at Central Railway Station for steam inhalation. After facing severe backlash and condemnation by several health experts who explained that several people using the same nebulizer for steam inhalation would only further risk others being exposed to the virus.

The Health Minister also requested organisations and NGOs not to install such mechanisms in public areas as it would end up being a source of virus transfer from asymptomatic patients to other potentially vulnerable subjects.

BJP MLA's initiative slammed

Vanathi Srinivasan, who is the National President of BJP Mahila Morcha, on Sunday shared on Twitter that a steam inhalation station and a mobile steam inhalation vehicle were inaugurated in Coimbatore. Frontline workers from the city were the first beneficiaries today, she tweeted, along with a video of people participating in the event.

Steam Inhalation Station and Mobile Steam Inhalation Vehicle inaugurated in Coimbatore today. Frontline workers of Coimbatore Corporation were the first beneficiaries today. @JPNadda @blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/h1DkSTmodR — Vanathi Srinivasan (@VanathiBJP) May 15, 2021

While some welcomed the initiative, several medical experts seemed unamused over the move and actively pointed out that the efficacy of steam inhalation as a preventive measure for COVID-19 is ambiguous, and that it may perhaps even carry the risk of serious burns.

'It's all hot air, no benefit to steam to cure COVID-19' said Padma Shree Awardee Dr Sanjeev Bagai.

COVID-19 caseload in Tamil Nadu

Other responses varied from outright rejecting the notion that it could cure COVID to some health experts agreeing that it could offer temporary symptomatic relief or psychological benefit but most experts seemed in agreement over the fact that it cannot cure or prevent COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu added another 33,075 new cases and reported 355 new deaths on Monday. It must be noted that the State is only conducting half the number of tests required to control the spread of COVID-19. Since March 2020, cases in the State have topped 16 lakh