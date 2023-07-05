TN Minister Urges Governor To Initiate Probe Against Ex-AIADMK Ministers

The faceoff between the government and the Governor in the state of Tamil Nadu appears to be once again escalating, amid demand for action against two of the former ministers of the AIADMK party. TN Law Minister S Regupathy has written a letter to Governor RN Ravi stating that there have been enough documents submitted to the Raj Bhavan which requires immediate attention. The letter discusses the High Court order pertaining to the Gutka-Mava cases with corruption charges against former ministers of the AIADMK, C Vijayabaskar and VP Ramana.

According to the order of the Madras High Court, a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry was ordered. A case was registered under the charges of corruption and the CBI requested a sanction from the state government as per the norms.

CBI unable to proceed with investigation in the corruption cases, says TN minister

The Minister stated that the essential documents and order copy from the Madras High Court was sent to the Governor on September 19th, 2022 and it has been put on hold for untold reasons. He added that the CBI as well as the state government is unable to proceed with the investigation in the matter as the Governor's office has not given any response regarding the same.

The minister also referred to two other instances where cases were put on hold by the department of vigilance and anti-corruption, registered against former ministers of AIADMK, KC Veeramani and MR Vijayabaskar to initiate investigation provided they get the sanction for the same. Files of both the cases were sent to the Governor's office on September 19, 2022 and May 15, 2023, respectively.

Bills sent from the state assembly have been put on hold, claims TN minister

Minister Regupathy also pointed out that the only reason for all these cases against former ministers has been put on hold is because of the delay in receiving sanction from the Governor. He also added that apart from the sanctions for the corruption cases, the assent for 13 bills sent from the Tamil Nadu Assembly to the Governor is also under hold making it furthermore difficult for the state government to bring in reforms in the state.

In the letter, State Minister Regupathy has urged the Governor to give the required special attention to the documents and bills that he has mentioned in his letter, so that the corruption allegations can be investigated against the former ministers.

