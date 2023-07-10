TN: Petrol Bombs Hurled At DMK MLA, Police Tighten Security

Armed miscreants hurled petrol bombs at a function hall in Cuddalore where DMK MLA Iyappan was presiding over. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

A DMK functionary from the Nallathur area near the Cuddalore-Puducherry border had organised a function for his daughter and had invited Iyappan as the chief guest on Sunday evening.

When Iyappan entered the event venue, a large crowd gathered to meet him. Locals and family members of more than 500 people were in attendance at the function.

At this point, miscreants, who arrived in two-wheelers filled petrol in glass beer bottles and lit them with fire and hurled it at the building where the MLA was attending the function. The bottles fell on one of the guests who escaped with minor injuries. Once the bottles burst, a minor fire caught the tables that were kept in front of the event venue.

While the guests and the locals fled the spot, DMK MLA Iyappan was immediately vacated from the venue and taken home with police protection. Hearing about the incident, party cadres in large numbers gathered around the residence of Iyappan. Cuddalore police have now tightened security in and around the MLA's house.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway to identify the miscreants. Police are considering different angles and inquiring all the attendees of the event. The incident has created quite a stir in the district of Cuddalore.