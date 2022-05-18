TN Police Arrest BJP Leader H Raja En Route To Palani's Idumban Kulam To Perform Aarti

Special invitee at the Maha Sangamam Aarti in Palani's Idumban Kulam in Tamil Nadu, senior BJP leader H Raja was arrested by the state police on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Raja claimed that how he was on his way to Idumban Kulam (pond) in Palani to attend the Aarti ceremony when he was arrested by the Superintendent of Police of Dindigul. The senior BJP leader claimed that he was 'not given any reason' for the arrest.

H Raja arrested

The police claimed there weren't proper documents submitted to the officials while seeking permission for conducting the event. The police had called the event organisers and informed them of the lack of proper documents, and denied permission to conduct the event on the said grounds. Thereafter, special invitee Raja was arrested before he could even reach Palani and was asked to co-operate.

"I urge the pro-Hindu groups to meet me near Chatrapatti," Raja further wrote in the tweet in Tamil, after giving information about his arrest to the people.

The SP of Dindigul has arrested me without assigning any reason when I was proceeding to do arathi to Idumban Kulam — H Raja (@HRajaBJP) May 18, 2022

Raja against Metro administration acquiring land of temple

The arrest comes at a time when Raja is raising his voice against the Metro administration's attempt to acquire land owned by a temple for the Poonamallee Metro project. Speaking to reporters on the issue recently, the BJP leader said, "They think the land owned by the temple is state-owned land but individuals have written off their lands for the temple. The 31 acres of land owned by the temple have been given over to the Metro Rail."

"The biggest struggle will erupt if you touch the 31 acres of land owned by this temple. Chennai Metro Rail administration should not touch the land owned by the temple. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Minister Sekarbabu are working together to destroy the Hindu temples," he added.