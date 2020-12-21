TN Polls: AIADMK Calls For General & Executive Council Meet On January 9

As political parties in Tamil Nadu sound the poll bugle, ruling AIADMK has called for a general council and executive council meet on January 9 at a hall in Chennai. As per the notice issued by the party, the meeting will be chaired by the party's presidium chairman E. Madhusudhanan. Important issues including the regional party's alliances, former Jayalalithaa aide Sasikala's release from jail, and the AIADMK's poll strategy are likely to be discussed during the meet.

Sasikala a threat to AIADMK?

Notably, the AIADMK currently harbors two major factions within the party. With Sasikala, who took over the reins of AIADMK after the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016 in jail, and her ouster by then-Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led camp, Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS) reconciled. This, after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. While she is expected to return right before the polls, the rejection of her remission application by the jail authorities might comes as a temporary relief to CM Palaniswami who has been projected by his party as CM for the 2021 elections as well.

AIADMK & BJP's alliance strained?

On the other hand, the party's relations with the BJP, with whom it has solidified its regional alliance also don't seem to be faring too well projected to be due to BJP's Vel Yatra. However, with the AIADMK announcing a coalition with BJP, and the saffron party's alleged talks with MK Stalin's estranged brother - Alagiri and superstar Rajinikanth, who announced his political plunge earlier this month, CM Edappadi Palaniswami could successfully be looking towards another term.

On the other hand, Vishwaroopam star Kamal Haasan is also looking at entering into an alliance with Rajinikanth to possibly form a 'third front' in the state. After his abysmal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where he failed to open his party's account which was followed by his drubbing in the Tamil Nadu by-polls, where he lost all 36 seats contested, Haasan has offered to 'shed his ego' and enter into an alliance with Rajini. Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term. Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu.

