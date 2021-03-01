TN Polls: DMK's Stalin Sure Of Party's Victory, Says "election Manifesto To Be Out Soon"

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on March 1, Monday, reflected full confidence in regards to forming the next government and confirmed that the party will soon be coming up with its manifesto for the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu, along with the party's vision for the state.

Elaborating on the same, he said, "Within 2 months there's going to be changed in the government, which the people of the state have been eagerly waiting for. We have planned to make the State advanced in the next ten years." He further went on to say, "DMK has been working for people irrespective of it being or not being in power".

Talking about a massive meeting scheduled to take place in Tiruchirapalli on March 1, Stalin said, "We will make sure that our plans reach 2 crores households across the state."

Stalin to contest from the Kolathur constituency for the third time

Stalin on February 28, Sunday submitted a formal letter to the party's election committee, expressing his wish to contest from the Kolathur constituency for the third consecutive time in the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu, after winning the previous two elections.

READ: Before Tamil Nadu Polls, CM Palaniswamy Waives Jewelry Loans Of Farmers & Self-help Groups

Till now, Stalin has fought six times from DMK's ticket, out of which he has come out victorious four times. In 2011, when he first fought the elections from the Kolathur constituency, he defeated his opponent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)'s Sadai Durais by a very slender margin, as opposed to 2016 when he registered a win against AIADMKS's JCD Prabhakar by a considerable margin.

It is also pertinent to note that this is the first time he would be fighting the elections as the President of the political party.

READ: TN CM EPS Flays MK Stalin For Alleging AIADMK Does What DMK Says; 'Those In Power Will...'

Tamil Nadu elections

The people of Tamil Nadu will vote in the 234-member assembly elections in a single phase on April 6. The ruling AIADMK is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). DMK on the other hand, has joined hands with Congress. Also fighting the elections is the actor-turned-politician Kamal Hasan from his party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM).

READ: Amit Shah Takes Dig At DMK-Congress' Nepotism; Terms Gandhis & Karunanidhis '3G & 4G'

ALSO, READ: Rahul Gandhi Affirms Faith In Tamil Nadu Ally DMK: 'Will Stop RSS Ideology From Entering'

(Inputs from ANI)