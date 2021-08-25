'To Disrupt Peace': BJP Condemns Aligarh Muslim University's Posters Against Kalyan Singh

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday hit out at Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU) protest against AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, stating that there were elements in the society who wanted to disrupt peace in India. On Wednesday, a controversy erupted after AMU students put up posters against VC Tariq Mansoor for condoling the demise of former UP CM and veteran BJP leader Kalyan Singh.

"In this country, there are some people who have a mindset towards ruining the environment of the nation. Be it raising anti-India slogans in JNU or raising 'Bharat tere tukde honge' slogans in Bengal, there are people with a mindset that don't want peace to be there in the country," the BJP leader stated.

"They don't want development. Under PM Modi, the country is progressing and developing. Every person, irrespective of his religion is moving towards development. PM believes that the nation can only be strengthened if our poor are uplifted. People want to stop this, and they are getting exposed. But the country will never encourage such people," Kailash Vijayvargiya added.

AMU Students slam VC for condoling demise of Kalyan Singh

Raising objection to his condolences for the late leader, student bodies reportedly put up posters against the VC in the AMU campus reading-- 'praying for a criminal is an unforgivable crime.' The poster stated that the Aligarh Muslim University VC's tribute to Kalyan Singh had 'hurt the religious sentiments of our community.' The veteran leader was the CM when the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was brought down in 1991, a year after he took oath for the post.

On August 22, Aligarh Muslim University VC had issued a statement on the demise of Kalyan Singh and said that he had played an important role in the public life and development of Uttar Pradesh and India. The statement on the AMU website reads, "The Vice-Chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Prof Tariq Mansoor has condoled the death of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Governor of Rajasthan Shri Kalyan Singh. Shri Kalyan Singh played an important role in the public life of the country and the development of Uttar Pradesh. May his soul rest in peace and Almighty God gives solace and strength to his family to bear this great loss. Prof Tariq Mansoor also conveyed his condolences to his son Shri Rajveer Singh, Member of the Lok Sabha."