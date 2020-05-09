'State Govts Given 16 Haj Houses As Quarantine Facilities', Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Extending a crucial helping hand in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, 16 Haj Houses across India have been given to State governments for quarantine and isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said more than 1,500 health care assistants, who have been trained under the ministry's skill development programme, were assisting in the treatment of such patients.

"Various state governments are utilising the facilities at these Haj Houses according to their needs. Health care assistants, who are helping in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in various hospitals and health care centres across the country are 50% girls," Naqvi said.

Training assistants

He also said more than 2000 other health care assistants will be trained by the ministry this year. The government is providing one-year training to assistants through various health organisations and reputed hospitals of the country. According to an official release, Naqvi said citizens were working strongly and with unity to defeat challenges posed by COVID-19 and people belonging to minority communities were equally contributing in the fight along with other sections of society. He also said that face masks have been prepared on large scale under skill development programme of the ministry and were being distributed to the needy.

Big donations to relief funds

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also informed that different waqf boards across the country have contributed Rs 51 crore in PM and CM relief funds with the support of various religious, social and educational organisations. Other than that, the waqf boards were also distributing food and other essential commodities among the needy, Naqvi said.

"Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Medical College has arranged 100 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients. AMU has also arranged COVID tests and more than 9000 tests have been done so far," Naqvi said. He further informed that quarantine and isolation facilities were arranged at Khwaja Model School and Kayad Vishramsthali at Ajmer Sharif Dargah for infected people.

(With ANI inputs) (PTI Photo)

