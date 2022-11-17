'To Gain Publicity': Savarkar's Grandson Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi; Files Police Complaint

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted late Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and claimed that he helped the British, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Thursday registered a complaint against the Wayanad MP. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi is making such statements to "gain publicity".

Speaking to Republic TV, Ranjit Savarkar said, "He is crossing the limits day by day. He started his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The yatra is not getting enough momentum. So he is thinking that by making derogatory comments on Savarkar, he can generate enough heat and national debate and gain publicity. That is wrong. I have decided to put an end to such stupidity and so I filed a police complaint today."

'Savarkar sacrificed his youth,' says his grandson

Ranjit said that Savarkar was a jagirdar and lost all of his property because he fought for freedom. "He sacrificed his complete youth. When he came out of Ratnagiri (jail), he was 54-year-old. He was a barrister. Such a sacrifice of 27 years - 14 in prison and 13 years in house arrest, how can one say that he became a servant of the British and was working against Hindustan?" he asked.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi showed a letter where Savarkar had written, 'Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant'. On this, Ranjit said that it was the practice of that time.

"Today, he showed some letters and said that Savarkar had signed a letter saying 'your most obedient servant'. But that was the practice of that time to sign the letter with your most obedient servant. Mahatma Gandhi had also signed a letter saying 'your most obedient servant, MK Gandhi'. That was the order of the day. This is the height of stupidity. This has to be stopped somewhere," he said.

Congress started defaming Savarkar after Atal Bihari govt came to power: Ranjit Savarkar

Moreover, Savarkar's grandson stated that Indira Gandhi and other Congress leaders used to praise the late Hindutva ideologue but things changed after the 'Hindutvadi' Atal Bihari Vajpayee government came to power in 1999.

"Indira Gandhi and other Congress leaders were praising Savarkar. Babu Jagjivan inaugurated Savarkar's memorial. Sharad Pawar had also come to the memorial and gave a 30-minute speech praising Savarkar. After the Hindutvadi Atal Bihari Vajpayee government came to power, the Congress thought they got nothing to fight against it so they started defaming Savarkar after 1999. Again when Congress came to power in 2005, there was no comment against Savarkar. Now after 2014 when Narendra Modi came to power again defamation of Savarkar started because he is the father of Hindutva," Ranjit told Republic.