'Todna-jodna Part Of TMC's Politics': Suvendu Adhikari Meets Bengal Governor With 50 MLAs

Amid defections of BJP leaders like Mukul Roy to the TMC, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar where he stated that 50 MLAs had joined him to raise attention to several points including the anti-defection law in the state. Slamming the Trinamool Congress for their 'todna-jodna politics', Adhikari asserted that action will be taken against the defectors this time.

'Todna-Jodna' is part of TMC's dirty politics. They have been doing this for the past 10 years & nobody opposed it. But it is being opposed now & action will be taken under anti-defection law. I had called all MLAs. We had 30 MLAs to come. 50 MLAs have joined us today to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan," said the BJP leader.

Adhikari, 50 MLAs meet WB Governor

The BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari along with 50 BJP MLAs has handed over a memorandum to the Governor of West Bengal on Monday, drawing attention towards mainly four points-- the law and order situation of the state, incidents of Tiljala and Chandan Nagar, and the need for action against the violators of the anti-defection law.

Opposition delegation led by Shri Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly today called on the Governor of West Bengal and submitted a representation as regards alarming law and order situation in the State.

After the meeting, Governor Dhankhar stated that anti-defection laws are as applicable in West Bengal as they are in any other parts of the country. "Being the constitutional head of the state, let me make it clear that anti-defection law is applicable in full force in Bengal. It is as much applicable here as in other parts of the country," stated Dhankhar.

BJP leaders join TMC

BJP's move to invoke the anti-defection law comes days after former BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy along with his son Subhranshu Roy rejoined TMC on Friday. The saffron party is expecting more defections after Rajiv Banerjee a TMC turncoat before the election, and present BJP member Rajiv Banerjee also paid a visit to senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh at the latter’s Kolkata residence on Sunday. The defections are being seen as an outcome of the saffron party's inability to make major inroads into the state in the recently-held West Bengal Assembly Elections.

Meanwhile, the TMC has claimed that an 'Anti-defection law' cannot be imposed in a state as an individual’s decision. TMC MP Sudip Banerjee has said that law like all other laws needs to pass through two houses of the parliament and then to the Assembly.