'Tolebaaz' Turn 'thappebaaz': PM Modi Takes On TMC For Panchayat Poll Violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday brought up the violence that wreaked havoc in West Bengal during the panchayat elections in the state. Addressing BJP workers at the Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Samiti meeting, the Prime Minister said the country has seen how the TMC made a bloodbath during the polls. "First they did not allow enough time to prepare of the polls, then they do whatever they can to opposition members, BJP workers are not allowed to file nomination papers. In the end, if by his own acumen, the contestant is able to file nomination, then they try and disrupt the election process."

“They are not allowed to campaign, visit people from door to door. They are threatened. Not only the BJP contestants are threatened but the voters too. Even the people who are associated with the BJP contestants are also threatened and not allowed to leave their houses,” Prime Minister Modi said.

#WATCH | PM Modi alleges TMC of threatening BJP candidates and booth capturing during West Bengal Panchayat polls



"They do anything required to ensure that no BJP candidate can file nomination..they not only threaten BJP workers but also the voters. Contracts are given out to… pic.twitter.com/9yhGFfjWHA — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

'Bogus voting'

TMC workers indulged in mass bogus voting or ‘Thappebaazi’, said Prime Minister Modi, adding, "To engage in Thappebaazi on the day of the voting. The tolebaaz becomes the gang of thappebaaz (mass bogus voting). The goons are given contracts on who will snatch away which polling both and then create an environment of fear on counting day. The BJP workers are dragged out from the counting centre. Inspite of the brutal assaults, it is because of the love of the people of West Bengal that the BJP contestants are continuously emerging victorious in the elections.”

Even after registering wins, the BJP contestants and their workers are not allowed to organise their victory rallies said PM Modi. “They are assaulted if they celebrate their victory. BJP karyakartas have to face life-threatening attacks. This is the way of the TMC’s politics in West Bengal. Our Adivasi brothers and sisters are badly assaulted.”

Violence in West Bengal Panchayat polls

The BJP about a month back slammed the Trinamool Congress government over the "state-sponsored" violence during the West Bengal panchayat polls, terming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "ruthless" and claiming at least 45 people died in the clashes during the Panchayat polls. Violence marred the rural polls on July 8 in West Bengal, leaving 15 dead while ballot boxes were vandalised, ballot papers burnt and bombs thrown at rivals in several places. Repolling was held in 696 booths across 19 districts where voting was declared void amid allegations of ballot box tampering and violence.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that over 100 people from West Bengal took shelter in his state, fearing for their lives because of the panchayat election violence back home. "Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri district of Assam. We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance," Sarma had tweeted.