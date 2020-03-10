Too Late? Congress Dials DK Shivakumar To Speak To Rebel Scindia-camp MP MLAs In Bengaluru

In the latest development in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a desperate attempt to save the government in MP has dialed fellow Congress leader DK Shivakumar of Karnataka to speak to the rebel MLAs who have been holed up in different resorts in Bangalore. Amid the 34 cabinet ministers' resignation in an apparent effort to create space for Scindia's camp, Congress leader PC Sharma, still asserting confidence, has said that Congress will still prove majority if a floor test is conducted.

"Congress will prove majority, two of the rebel MLAs returned, more will follow, to deal with the situation, 34 cabinet ministers have resigned to make way for new Congress leaders," said the Congress leader.

Over the question of the rebel MLAs who have been holed up in different resorts and are not in touch of Congress, Sharma said, "They had gone to Karnataka before as well but they came back, this is all BJP's doing." Sharma lambasted at BJP alleging corruption when it was in power for 15 years.

While speaking over the future of the Kamal Nath led government, Sharma asserted confidence stating, "government is safe and stable and will complete its term of five years."

Sensational Madhya Pradesh Twist

In a sensational twist to the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, Jytiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM.

Tuesday's developments come at a time that the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the MLAs who are loyal to Scindia apparently ready to resign, their numbers posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. At the time of writing, there are said to be at least 18 Congress MLAs in Bengaluru, while other purported rebels are in Delhi and in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening, in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp. The Congress high-command has also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, as per sources, Scindia appears resolved. Furthermore, sources add that his dissatisfaction had taken a firm shape over a month ago.

Scindia is expected to address a news briefing on Tuesday where he may make a massive announcement. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

