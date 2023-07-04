Took Signatures Of MLAs, Submitted Affidavit In Support Of Ajit Pawar: NCP's Amol Mitkari

In a major revelation, the Nationalist Congress Party's member of the legislative council Amol Mitkari confirmed that there are 43 MLAs who have extended support to Ajit Pawar following which the oath ceremony took place that made Pawar along with eight MLAs the deputy chief minister and ministers in the Shinde - Fadnavis government.

In conversation with Republic, Mitkari said, "We have the support of 43 MLAs, there are 54 MLAs of NCP in which 40 NCP MLAs have extended support apart from them rest 3 independent MLAs have supported us are Shamsundar Shinde, Sanjay mama shinde and Devendra Bhuyar, I took signatures of MLAs and submitted 43 affidavits of MLAs to Maharashtra Governor, I was the second person to sign the affidavit, total 40 MLA's are from NCP and rest 3 Independent MLAs including in it which makes the number 43."

Amol speaks on actions of disqualification

Speaking on the actions of disqualification initiated by Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad against Ajit Pawar and rest 8 MLAs who took oath on Sunday, Mitkari said, "I don't know if Awhad has the rights of disqualification or not but I believe that the rights of disqualification belong to Sunil Tatkare who has been appointed as the party State President, if anyone takes any action against the party then Sunil Tatkare can issue letter of disqualification to speaker and Ahwad has given a letter to the speaker also our leaders have also given a letter of disqualification, so if anyone doing anti-party activity then action should be taken and that will be decided by senior party leaders"

"We are trying to convince Senior Pawar", Mitkari said "In the press conference Mr Praful Patel and Chaggan Bhujbal and all other leaders have already made it clear that they're trying to convince Mr Sharad Pawar, we need the blessings of the NCP chief, we don't want any dispute in the party, but few new party leaders are trying to disturb the peace in the party, these people blackened the posters of Ajit Pawar, Chagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel , they don't know what it takes to be where they are, they have given 30-40 years of their life to the party and their posters were blackened by these new party leaders, the new party leaders are trying to mislead Mr. Sharad Pawar."

"We have not betrayed Sharad Pawar", says Mitkari

"Only Ajit Pawar can lead the party after Sharad Pawar, we have not betrayed the NCP chief, neither revolted nor we have formed any group we still believe in Sharad Pawar but Ajit Pawar can take baton forward after him," said Mitkari.

As far as the break up in NCP is concerned, a top source told the Republic that "NCP MLAs were not happy with Supriya Sule's promotion as Party's working president, the MLAs felt that she lacks leadership skills and party has no scope to grow under her leadership."

The source also said that "BJP will sacrifice its seats in cabinet, those aspiring for cabinet post in BJP have been convinced to sacrifice, Many NCP MLAs wanted to join hands with BJP in 2019 but it didn't happen, Ajit Pawar was informed that Eknath Shinde will continue as the Maharashtra's CM, the announcement of cabinet berths and portfolios may take place on July 4th, after few days cabinet expansion will take place."

As per sources, NCP has the support of 43 MLAs, 6 MLCs, 3 Lok Sabha MPs, and 1 Rajya Sabha MP.