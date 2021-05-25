Toolkit Case: After Twitter, Delhi Police Summons 2 Congress Leaders To Join Probe

In the latest development in the Congress 'toolkit' row, the Delhi Police on Tuesday summoned two Congress party workers who reportedly filed a complaint against Sambit Patra's 'toolkit' tweet which has been flagged by Twitter. Rajiv Gowda and Rohan Gupta, said to be associated with the Congress party had accused the BJP leader of sharing a 'fake toolkit' in the name of their party.

Delhi Police reaches Twitter's office

The latest summons by the Delhi Police comes after it reached Twitter's offices in Gurgaon and Delhi to serve summons. The Police had previously sent several notices asking the company to explain as to why the social networking site had flagged Patra's tweet as 'manipulated media.' Sources revealed that instead of cooperating with the previous notices, the company had tried to overplay a routine procedure.

"The Delhi police team went to Twitter office to serve a notice to Twitter, as a part of routine process. This was necessitated as we wanted to ascertain who is the right person to serve a notice, as replies by Twitter India MD have been very ambiguous," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

As of now, the Delhi Police is conducting a preliminary enquiry and will register an FIR only after it has summoned and questioned all the concerned people and organisations allegedly involved in the Toolkit probe.

Rahul Gandhi responds

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted a cryptic message on Twitter amid the Toolkit probe. 'Truth remains unafraid,' the Wayanad MP stated.

The row broke out after BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a 'Congress toolkit' on Twitter which was seemingly designed to target the Centre amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The toolkit has laid down a series of actions that should be taken by its party leaders, in tandem with certain media publications to 'corner the Modi government and various BJP governments in the country' on COVID-19, to Kumbh Mela to the Central Vista Project. The Congress party has only admitted to the authenticity of the toolkit pertaining to the Central Vista Project. After several FIRs by Congress, Sambit Patra's tweet was flagged as 'Manipulated media' by Twiter.