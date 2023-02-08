Top 10 Quotes From PM Modi’s Lok Sabha Speech: 'Reforms Out Of Conviction'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, February 8 replied to the motion of thanks to the President’s joint address to the Parliament on Budget Day. The PM's address comes a day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke on the Motion of Thanks to President Murmu, during which he made a scathing attack on PM Modi.

Reforms out of compulsion

"This is not the government that brings about reforms out of compulsion, but one that brings about reforms out of conviction"

Earlier there was no will to hit back at terrorist

"India was discussed for its blackout days earlier during UPA. There was no will to hit back at terrorists. This emboldened the terrorists."

Every citizen lived in fear

"In the 10 years, from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari, there was just violence and violence. Every citizen lived in fear."

Before 2014, India' economy at an all-time low

“One reason is the continuous rejection by the people. Others are facts. Before 2014, India's economy was at an all-time low, inflation was in double digits."

There is desire in the nation today

"The president in her address has talked about a gamut of issues. Today, in every state, city, and region there is desire. India has become a country full of desires."

Launch of 90000 startups in 9 years

"In the last nine years, India has seen the launch of 90000 startups. In terms of start-ups, India ranks number 3. India's youth has become the symbol of ability."

President' presence inspiring for daughters and sisters

“President’ presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country.”

Positivity, hope and confidence all around the nation

“There is positivity, hope and confidence around the world about India today as the nation makes big leaps in every sector."

PM' Harvard jibe

Furthermore, PM Modi took a Harvard jibe at Congress. stating: "Yesterday too, Harvard University's study was talked about. In the past, Harvard had come out with a very important study. 'The rise and decline of India's congress party' is also their study. World's biggest universities will hold a study on the destruction of the Congress party."