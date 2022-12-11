Top Cong Leaders To Be Part Of Sukhu's Oath-taking Ceremony In Himachal; Here's Guest List

The stage is set for former Congress state chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, December 11. Some top Congress leaders will participate in the oath-taking ceremony of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Himachal.

Former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi who is on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan will be leaving for Shimla to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Sukhu. Apart from Rahul, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal will be at the event. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajya Sabha member, and former Union Minister Anand Sharma will also attend the oath-taking ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

The swearing in ceremony of the new Government in Himachal will be attended by Congress President @kharge, Former Congress President @RahulGandhi and AICC General Secretary @priyankagandhi. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) December 10, 2022

Other Congress leaders that will be attending the oath-taking ceremony in Himachal are former Union Minister Pawan Bansal, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda, former Rajasthan DyCM Sachin Pilot, Alka Lamba and Dheeraj Gujjar.

Notably, the oath-taking ceremony will take place at around 1.30 p.m. on Sunday at Raj Bhavan, according to an ANI report. Along with Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri will take the oath at the Raj Bhavan today. Agnihotri will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu new Himachal CM

A four-time MLA, Sukhvinder Sukhu, 58, was chosen as the Chief Minister of the hilly state after Congress won 40 seats in the assembly election. Sukhu is a former chief of Congress in the state and is considered a loyalist of the Gandhi family. He has been part of NSUI and Youth Congress and was the party's state unit president from 2013 to 2019. Sukhu spoke his mind even if it was not to the liking of the party's tall leader Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister of the state.