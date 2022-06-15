Top Guwahati Cop Injured & Bleeding As Congress Workers Protest Rahul Gandhi's ED Summons

On Wednesday, Congress workers' protests turned violent in Guwahati as former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time for questioning in the National Herald #FreedomStruggleForProfit scam case. Republic has accessed a video in which party workers were seen assaulting the police officials who were present at the protest site, with a top officer sustaining an injury to his face.

Guwahati ACP Attacked by Congress Workers

In the visuals, it can be seen a scuffle broke out between Congress workers and the Guwahati police team. Some workers were seen holding the party flag and used it aggressively to break into the barricades as the police officials were trying to control them. The workers tried to manoeuvre themselves with the help of the flag they were holding and the police team tried to take it away. The Guwahati Assistant Commissioner of Police who was trying to douse the situation was attacked with the same flag and got injured. He was seen bleeding from the left side of his face, dangerously close to his eye.

While speaking to Republic TV, Guwahati CP stated, "I got hurt by the Congress worker's flag's bamboo".

The Congress workers and supporters have been carrying out protests across the nation against ED's summons to Rahul Gandhi. On Tuesday, top Congress leaders including Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi, and others were detained and taken to the Tughlak Road Police Station amid intensified protests over ED action against Rahul Gandhi. Similarly on Wednesday, the protests were seen getting increasingly unruly across multiple cities. In the national capital, outside the ED's office, an enormous blaze was also created.

Rahul Gandhi faces 3rd consecutive day grilling

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time today. The Gandhi scion is under the scanner of the ED in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald and was questioned on Monday as well as Tuesday.

During the questioning, Republic learned that the Member of Parliament was shown documents pertaining to his shareholding in Young Indian Private Limited, specific financial transactions involving Associated Journals Limited, and was asked to go through them. Sources also informed Republic that the Parliamentarian from Wayanad was then asked about his involvement in these companies' operations. However, the answers and explanations given by the 51-year-old were not satisfactory, and it appeared that he was tutored by his lawyers on how to answer and avoid certain aspects, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that the questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL (Associated Journal Limited). The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013. The Congress has been holding dramatic protests opposing Rahul Gandhi's summons. Ironically, while speaking to Republic, a number of protesters didn't seem to know what specifically they were protesting about.

