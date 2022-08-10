Top Lawyers Hail SC's Single FIR Ruling For Nupur Sharma; Say 'settled Law Has Prevailed'

Senior legal experts lauded the Supreme Court ruling of clubbing all the First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The legal experts stated that consolidating multiple FIRs filed against a person into one was a stated practice and as per the law. It was a course correction made by the SC from the observations made in the previous hearing, the experts added.

Senior Advocate Desh Ratan Nigam said that the SC ruling is as per the law stated by the apex court itself and also cited the case.

“The order is a course correction of the oral observations made by the Supreme Court. The law settled by the Supreme Court itself has prevailed. He cited the T T Antony case and stated the provision of clubbing multiple FIRs made against a person to harass him,” Advocate Nigam said.

'Only one FIR against a person for the same offence'

Multiple FIRs would result in the waste of both the state and Judiciary’s resources, Lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari said and further stated, “This was already a settled law that a person will not face multiple FIRs against a person for the same offence. It’s a waste of resources of police, Judiciary of various states, what if there are different conclusions?, so SC had already concluded that the first FIR or one of the FIRs will only be investigated and the rest all will be clubbed together.”

This should have been done long ago when Nupur Sharma approached the SC for the first time, said Senior Lawyer Swapnil Kothari. “It’s a course correction and more so to the life and privacy of the individual which was under threat. I think that the SC has gone by the simple fundamental right of Article 20, sub-article 2, which is the right against double jeopardy, which means no person shall be tried for an offence more than once.”

SC ruling to club all FIRs against Nupur Sharma

The suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma got a big relief from the Supreme Court on August 10, when the apex court ordered all the FIRs filed against her be clubbed together and moved to Delhi. The court also observed the respective HC is an adept constitutional body to deal with the request of quashing them. The bench was headed by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala.

It’s important to note that Nupur Sharma was suspended from the post of official spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after she made objectionable comments on Islam. As many as nine FIRs in four states have been filed against her.

Senior Advocate Maninder Singh informed the court that multiple FIRs have been filed against Sharma in West Bengal, despite the stay during the last hearing. He thus requested that all the FIRs be clubbed against Nupur Sharma.

