Top Officials From Cognizant Call On TN CM M K Stalin

The top officials of Cognizant Technology Solutions India, including its Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Nambiar, along with his colleagues from senior management, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at his camp office on Tuesday.

Industries minister Thangam Thennarasu, IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj and industries department principal secretary N Muruganandham were among those present on the occasion, an official release said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)