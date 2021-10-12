Last Updated:

Top Officials From Cognizant Call On TN CM M K Stalin

The top officials of Cognizant Technology Solutions India, including its Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Nambiar, along with his colleagues from senior management, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at his camp office on Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India

Industries minister Thangam Thennarasu, IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj and industries department principal secretary N Muruganandham were among those present on the occasion, an official release said. 

