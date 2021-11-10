Top SDPI Leader Taslim Rehmani Quits Party Over Differences With Leadership

Top leader and public face of Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Taslim Rehmani resigned from the Islamist outfit on Tuesday, owing to differences with the party leadership. Rehmani who held the position of National Secretary has also resigned from the primary membership of SDPI. Rehmani however said that he agrees with the political ideology of the party and appreciates its dedicated cadre.

In his resignation letter to SDPI National President MK Faizi, Rehmani wrote, “with due respect, I submit my resignation from all party positions including primary membership of the party.”

The SDPI, which is the political wing of the extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), had made national headlines when its cadres chopped the hand of Professor Joseph for allegedly disrespecting prophet Muhammad. Later on, one of the accused in the matter won with a record margin from a Muslim majority seat in the Kerala panchayat elections.

Stating his reason behind the resignation, Rehmani said he had argued several times for a change in such policies and called on the party leadership to adopt a political culture to achieve results and approach the general public. Rehmani blamed SDPI's 'wrong strategies' for its failure in emerging as a powerful political party in the state.

The SDPI was founded on June 21, 2009, in New Delhi and was registered with the Election Commission of India in April 2010. MK Faizey is the party's National President.

Image: Facebook