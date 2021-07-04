Top Uttarakhand BJP Leaders Miffed With Dhami As New CM Face Say Sources; BJP Refutes

Trouble mounts for BJP in Uttarakhand as sources report on Sunday that several MLAs are miffed at Pushkar Singh Dhami being elected as Uttarakhand CM. Sources state that other CM contenders like Satpal Maharaj. Harak Singh Rawat, Dhan Singh Rawat, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Yashpal Aarya and other MLAs were miffed with High command. Sources report that the miffed MLAs are currently huddled in Satpal Maharaj's house. With the high command allegedly involved in placating the leaders, only Dhami will take oath as the 11th CM of the hilly state at 5 PM on Sunday.

Trouble in BJP Uttarakhand?

Refuting any discontent in ranks, BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat said, "Everyone is happy in Uttarakhand with this decision. Today only CM (Pushkar Singh Dhami) will take the oath. No MLA is angry. This is just a rumour and we all stand with the government."

Everyone is happy in Uttarakhand with this decision. Today only CM (Pushkar Singh Dhami) will take the oath: BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat when asked on MLAs displeasure over party choosing Dhami for CM pic.twitter.com/BIyFNIiwv0 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

Dhami takes over

On Saturday, 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami was selected as the new Uttarakhand CM at the BJP's MLA meeting after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Dhami, the Khatima MLA, has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM and a close aide of outgoing CM Rawat and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Rawat was made to resign as BJP claimed that bypolls could not be held in Uttarakhand due to COVID by August - the deadline by which Rawat had to be elected as an MLA.

Tirath Singh Rawat resigns

On Friday, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned shortly after returning from Delhi where he met BJP’s top leaders including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP has named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the state's central observer and will hold a meeting at the party headquarters at 3 pm on Saturday. Sources report that Rawat's replacement will be discussed along with a possible Cabinet rejig.

Rawat's 4-month term was not bereft of controversies. The newly elected CM made several controversial comments ranging from 'ripped jeans' to 'faith will overcome COVID'. Apart from controversial statements, he had also overturned several decisions of his predecessor - Trivendra Singh Rawat. He stalled Rawat's decision to make Gairsain a commissionerate after several MLAs expressed displeasure at Gairsain's elevation instead of Almora. Similarly, Tirath Singh Rawat revoked the earlier Trivendra Singh Rawat govt's 'Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act' - freeing 51 temples from state government's control - including Haridwar and Badrinath. Uttarakhand is set to go to polls in 2022.