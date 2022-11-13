Tower Stunt Works For Leader, Gets Papers Back From AAP; 'Party Sold Tickets For Rs 3 Cr'

'It is the victory of the media,' said the Aam Aadmi Party leader, who went live on Facebook from atop a telephone tower after he was not picked by the party for the upcoming elections to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Delhi.

Haseeb-ul Hasan, a former councillor from east Delhi, alleged AAP leaders Atishi, Sanjay Singh, and Durgesh Pathak were not returning his documents and remained clung to the tower with locals, police personnel, and the fire brigade making effort to bring him down. His documents, including his passbook, were returned later.

'Sold tickets in 3-3 crores'

Climbing down, one step at a time, the former east Delhi councillor said, "It is because of the media that I could get the documents back, and tomorrow, I am going to file my nominations. Had the media not come, then, AAP- Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, and Atishi would have never returned my documents and would have just denied them, saying that they did not have the papers. It was all a conspiracy. First, they asked me to submit my documents, and then gave the ticket to Deepu Chaudhary for Rs 3 crore."

"Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, and Atishi-- all three are corrupt, they sold the tickets for Rs 3 crore. I did not have Rs 3 crore to give to them. This is the area, you go to every house and ask people who deserves the ticket, and to whom, it has been given. He is a mafia, a goon," he further said.

#BREAKING | Former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan speaks to media after climbing a tower following denial of ticket to contest for Delhi MCD polls. He alleges corruption in handing out of tickets. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/LP8uwA0IuC — Republic (@republic) November 13, 2022

AAP all set for MCD polls

AAP on Friday released its first list of 232 candidates, and on Saturday, the second list of 117 candidates for elections to the 250-ward MCD scheduled for December 4.

Kejriwal had also released the party's manifesto for the polls saying that his government will work on fulfilling 10 'guarantees'. "We will work to fulfill 10 guarantees. We will clean the streets of Delhi and solve the issue of the garbage pile. We will also carry out beautification of parks," Kejriwal had said at a press conference."

By November 20, the party plans to hold a public dialogue at each of Delhi's 13,682 civic booths. It has been decided that the party will hold about 500 public meetings per day. The meetings will be led by party MLAs.