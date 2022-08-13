TPCC Chief Apologises To Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Over 'Home Guard' Remark By Party Leader

Condemning the objectionable comments recently made by Congress leader Addanki Dayakar on Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy during a press meet, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy has issued an unconditional apology and further asked the party disciplinary committee to take necessary actions against the Congress leader for his comments.

This came in the backdrop of the recent controversy that has surfaced following Addanki Dayakar's 'Home Guards' and 'Bartender' jibes against Venkat Reddy. Several party leaders also criticised the statements following which a notice was also issued to the leader.

Anguished over the comments, the TPCC chief's reaction came after Venkat Reddy demanded an apology from him or he won't participate in the by-poll election campaign in the Munugode Assembly constituency.

The TPCC chief took to Twitter and shared a video message criticising the 'home guards' references with Venkat Reddy and termed it 'unacceptable'. Further while asking the party's discipline committee to take over the matter, he said,

"Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was hurt by the remarks made by Dayakar and had demanded the TPCC chief to apologise. Such a language is not good for anyone and insulting Venkat Reddy who played a key role in Telangana is not right".

Telangana Congress leaders engage in internal rifts

Earlier, while addressing a press meeting and a public meeting in the Munugode Assembly constituency, Congress leader Addanki Dayakar made certain abusive remarks against colleague Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and also compared him with 'Home Guards'.

This came after Reddy's brother recently announced his exit from Congress and joined the BJP.

However, the statements invoked massive criticism across the party leadership and many leaders asked Dayakar to apologise for the same. The AICC also expressed its displeasure over the issue.

Later, in a clarification, Dayakar while justifying it as a "slip of the tongue' said that he did not mean to hurt the sentiments of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.



