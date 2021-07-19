TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy Put Under House Arrest By Hyd Police; Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker

In a major development, Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy has been placed under house arrest by Hyderabad Police on Monday. While police have maintained that it was a precautionary measure to maintain law and order as Reddy was planning to visit Kokapeta where a government land auction is underway. The Malkajgiri MP has claimed that the KCR government has arrested him to stop him from raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, writing to the Speaker on the same.

Telangana Congress chief arrested

In his letter to Speaker Om Birla, Reddy stated that he had decided to raise the issue of selling government land at Kokapeta at throwaway prices to their relatives and TRS members. He added that despite repeated requests to Hyderabad police seeking permission to attend the monsoon Parliament session, he alleged that he was kept under house arrest at the instance of the Chief Minister, chief secretary and DGP. Pointing out that the Speaker's permission is necessary for the arrest of a parliamentarian, he sought Birla's involvement to allow him to attend the ongoing session.

Reacting to his arrest, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "Telangana govt has become 'Hitler raj'. What democratic principles do Chandrasekhar Rao &his son want to follow? I condemn Reddy's arrest and demand his release. We will raise this in Parliament".

Congress alleges Rs 1000 cr scam in land auction

As per reports, Reddy had alleged on Sunday that the land auction at Kokapeta will cause a Rs 1000 crore loss to the state government. Claiming that the lands were being sold off to sons of industrialist Jupally Rameshwara Rao, Reddy added that Cm K Chandrashekhara Rao had helped these companies with funds worth hundreds of crores. Lashing out at KCR, Reddy alleged that the ruling TRS party leaders and the family members had bought lands in the auction. Naming five bidders including two companies belonging to Siddipet district collector Venkatarami Reddy, the state Congress chief said that the total lands were sold off at Rs 1000 crores.

Demanding that the auction be scrapped, he said that top companies were prevented from taking part in the tender process. Estimating that the sale of the lands was done less than Rs. 60 crore per acre, he added that he would lodge a complaint with PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah if the state government does not respond to his allegations. The ruling TRS has denied all allegations, claiming that the Kokapeta land auctions bids were done online and the process was transparent.