Congress workers staged a protest on Monday for preventing party leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to Osmania University in Hyderabad. In a Republic exclusive, the women president of Telangana Congress Sunita Rao said that Telangana is not of K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Protest was held by Osmania Univerity Joint Action Committee on Sunday which continued on Monday against the authorities denying permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Osmania Univerity on May 7.

TPCC leader stages protest against denial of permission for Rahul Gandhi's OU visit

Women President of Telanga Congress Sunita Rao said, “Yesterday people from NSUI (National Students' Union of India) and OU JAC (Osmania Univerity Joint Action Committee) went to seek permission at Osmania University to let Rahul Gandhi visit the campus on May 7. However, they were detained and non-bailable cases were filed against them.”

“Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Osmania University will surely happen and why are they not allowing him to address the unemployed youth of the university. Telangana is not of K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Why are they against the Congress government, why are they not allowing Rahul Gandhi to visit Osmania Univerisity?” women president of Telangana Congress Sunita Rao further added.

The women president of Telangana Congress Sunita Rao stated, “If Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) protests on the main roads of the city against any issues, nobody arrests them. We are protesting against the non-bailable cases which are imposed on our youth Congress and on the NSUI brothers. We have planned to burn the effigy of KCR in front of Gnadhi Bhavan. We are asking them to withdraw cases imposed on NSUI youths.”

She further added, “Women of Hyderabad are in a bad state. Assaults are increasing every day. Women are being kidnapped and murdered in every area. KCR is a liar. Its manifesto is wrong. KCR just comes and eats commission.”

Heavy police were deployed outside the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad as the protest was conducted without seeking permission from the administration.

A plea has been filed at Talanga Highcourt regarding Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Osmania University. Telangana Congresswomen are requesting the court to let Rahul Gandhi have face-to-face interaction with Osmania Univeriosty’s unemployed students. The Indian National Congress party has also planned a series of meeting in Hyderabad.

After a Sunday incident in which protestors led by NSUI state president Venkat Balmoor attacked the OU administrative building and attempted to burst into the locked Vice Chancellor's office, a large number of police officers were deployed on campus.