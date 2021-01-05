'Trailer' Tractor March On Jan 7, Agri Laws' Copies To Be Burnt As Farmers Intensify Stir

As the impasse between the farmers and the Centre continues, the protesting unions have said that they would intensify their agitation across the country. Implying that the Union Government is not 'serious' regarding the matter, union leaders have announced several steps to intensify stir which has now entered its second month. The farmers' representatives have said that they would hold a tractor march on January 7 at 11 am across expressways in the Delhi. The decision comes just a day after the 8th round of talks between the Centre and farmers ended inconclusively.

"This will be a trailer of the historic tractor march by farmers which the country will witness on January 26," said Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav while addressing media on Tuesday at the Singhu border.

Apart from the 'trailer' tractor march, the farm unions have decided to observe January 13 as the 'Kisan Sankalp Diwas'. On the occasion, which is on the same day as Lohri, the union leaders said that they would burn copies of the three farm laws which they have been opposing. Moreover, the union leaders announced that 'Desh Jagran Abhiyan' will be observed at protesting sites across the country from tomorrow onwards for the next two weeks.

READ | Punjab Govt Allows Farmers From Other States To Sell Produce Amid Opposition To Agri Laws

READ | Unions Refuse To Discuss Farm Laws Clause-by-clause; Next Round Of Talks At 2 Pm On Jan 8

Centre-farmers stalemate continues

The stalemate over the agrarian laws continued as the 8th round of talks between the farmers' unions and the Centre held on Monday could not yield any outcome. Agri unions' leaders have refused for the clause-by-clause discussion of the three contentious farm laws. The farmers' representatives remain stern on their demand for a complete repeal of the three laws and have also rejected any proposed amendments by the Union Government. The Centre-led by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Som Prakash had pushed for a clause-by-clause discussion of the three farm laws.

READ | PM Modi To Talk To Punjab BJP Leaders Acting As Intermediaries Between Centre & Farmers

The next round of talks will be held at 2 pm on January 8 which shall again centre around the farmers' concerns over the MSP and the three farm laws. After the meeting on Monday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "Today, we held discussions with farmers' unions. We wanted to discuss the farm laws clause-by-clause which would help us find a solution. The discussion was also held on MSP. We couldn't reach any consensus today. That's why both the Centre and the farm unions resolved to meet again at 2 pm on January 8 and take the talks forward. While the discussion was held in a cordial manner, we could not achieve a breakthrough as they insisted on the repeal of the Acts."

READ | Punjab & Haryana HC Issues Notice To Captain Amarinder Govt On Vandalism Of Jio Towers