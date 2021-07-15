'Treading Same Path As Predecessor': Chidambaram Slams Mandaviya Over Vaccine Availability

On Thursday, Congress leader P Chidambaram lashed out at Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for his criticism of the opposition over the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines. In a veiled reference to Harsh Vardhan's 'no vaccine shortage' remark, he opined that Mandaviya was following in the footsteps of his predecessor. Moreover, the Rajya Sabha MP questioned whether all the state ministers who are complaining about vaccine shortage are lying.

Moreover, he added, "The conclusion is that between the Centre and the States, the people are being made to look like fools". A day earlier, Mansukh Mandaviya contended that some state governments and leaders are making baseless statements to spread fear among people. He pointed out that the Centre had provided 11.46 crore doses to states and Union Territories in the month of June and this quota was increased to 13.50 crore for July.

The Union Health Minister asserted, "The states are well aware of when and how many vaccines doses they are going to receive. The Centre has done this so that the state governments can make policies at the district level to ensure smooth vaccination and avoid inconvenience to people". Without naming a specific state, he sought to deflect the blame for the mismanagement and long queues for vaccination

Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the DCGI accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of Sputnik V and Moderna on April 12 and June 29 respectively. Moreover, the Union government declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. In a huge announcement on April 19, the Centre allowed the vaccination of all adults from May 1 onwards.

But, the vaccination drive was adversely affected since May 1 owing to a shortage of doses and the decentralized vaccine procurement policy. Addressing the nation on June 7, PM Modi rolled back this policy and announced that the Centre will procure 75% of the vaccine stock and distribute it to the states for free from June 21. Most importantly, this stock can now be used for all adults and not just those aged above 45. A total of 31,04,89,925 persons have been inoculated whereas 7,65,89,233 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.