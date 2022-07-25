Tribal Affairs Min Elated As Murmu Takes Oath As President; Asserts It's 'a New Beginning'

As Droupadi Murmu took oath to become the 15th President of India on July 25, Arjun Munda, the BJP leader who is the current Minister of Tribal Affairs in India, was elated and stated that this marks a new beginning for the tribal community.

While speaking to the media, Munda said, "The first tribal woman took the oath of the President's office today. The tribal community is set to make a new beginning, with a tribal woman holding the highest office of the land. This constitutional position is above the party lines."

On July 24, a day before the swearing-in ceremony, Munda also vistied Murmu at her residence to wish her well in the beginning of her new journey as President of the nation. "It is the first time in history that a tribal woman is set to become the President of India. Ever since Prime Minister Modi and BJP President JP Nadda decided to nominate a tribal woman for the Presidential elections, the tribal community of India is overjoyed and is celebrating since that day," Munda had said yesterday.

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's President

Droupadi Murmu took the oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. The 64-year-old scripted history as she became the first tribal woman to hold the nation's highest office. She was administered the oath by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana.

"I shall always be prepared to work with full devotion and dedication to live up to your trust and uphold the spirit of universal well-being," Murmu stated in her inaugural address to the nation. She also expressed gratitude to all MPs and MLAs for electing her to the country's highest constitutional post.

Speaking further, 64-year-old Murmu recalled that her political career started in the 50th year of Independence. She also exuded confidence in India reaching greater heights while talking about the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' "I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India," she added.

Murmu's victory

Murmu was named the ruling NDA's presidential candidate in June this year. She fought the presidential election against united Opposition candidate and veteran politician Yashwant Sinha.

A candidate required 5,43,216 votes out of the total 10,86,431 votes to win the Presidential elections, Murmu got 6,76,803 votes while her contender Yashwant Sinha only got 3,80,177 votes, as stated by the Returning Officer of the election, PC Mody.

In addition, the former Governor of Jharkhand is the only woman to hold the position after Pratibha Devisingh Patil, who presided as India's 12th president from July 2007 to July 2012.

(With inputs from ANI)