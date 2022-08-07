Tributes paid to Karunanidhi on death anniversary

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday led a procession of party leaders in remembrance of his late father and former CM M Karunanidhi on the veteran political leader's death anniversary on Sunday.

The Chief Minister led a procession to Karunanidhi's memorial on Kamaraj Salai here, with senior DMK leaders Dayanidhi Maran, K Kanimozhi and state ministers in tow.

Stalin also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Karunanidhi near the latter's statue, which was inaugurated in May this year, at the Omandurar Government Estate in the state capital.

Karunanidhi, a Dravidian stalwart and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, passed away on August 7, 2018.

A marathon was also held in connection with the late leader's death anniversary. PTI SA HDA HDA

