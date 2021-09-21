Tricolour Missing From PDP Office In Jammu, Allegedly Removed Ahead Of Mufti's Visit

In another shocking incident, the national flag was allegedly removed from the office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu. The tricolour went missing overnight ahead of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's visit to the region. The former J&K chief minister is expected to hold a series of meetings with various delegations at her office. The sudden disappearance of the national flag has caused a major controversy, given the leader's contentious statements about the tricolour in the past.

The incident also comes two days after the BJP alleged that the PDP had insulted the national flag by allegedly replacing it with their parry flag at a government building at Kotranka locality of Jammu & Kashmir. After the incident, the J&K Police filed an FIR under unknown persons under section 2 (A) of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971. When the District Commissioner was informed about the incident, an order was given for its immediate restoration.

"I was there only, I don't think there is an issue. I will confirm it. Our party flag is there. This is just propaganda, we are residents of Jammu and the national flag continues to remain in our hearts," PDP leader Rajinder Manhas said on the controversy.

Speaking to Republic TV former J&K Dy CM Kavinder Gupta said, "We have seen how much she respects the national flag, based on her past statements. Last year also, the flag was hoisted by force. They always talk about anti-national things and that mindset is being reflected."

Mehbooba Mufti's statements on the national flag

This is not the first time that the Mehbooba Mufti-led party has been under fire for disrespecting the national flag. Last year, a massive controversy erupted after Mufti announced that she won't hoist the Indian flag till the Jammu-Kashmir state flag returns and Article 370 is restored. Thereafter, a few men had barged into PDP's Jammu office and forcibly hoisted the national flag.

"My flag is this (points to the flag of J&K kept on the table in front of her). When this flag comes back, we'll raise that flag (tricolour) too. Until we get our own flag back, we won't raise any other flag. Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir's flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too," said Mufti.