Trinamool Celebrates Mamata Banerjee's Inclusion In TIME 100; Says 'Didi For All Time'

The Time Magazine on Wednesday rolled out the list of 100 most influential people in the world for the year 2021 and four Indians found their names mentioned in it — one of which was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The TMC supremo's name in the list, with the likes of world leaders like US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, elated the now-national party.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, TMC shared a poster in which alongside Mamata Banerjee's picture was written, 'It's Didi Time and Again." Sharing the poster, the party's MP from Krishnanagar constituency of West Bengal, Mohua Moitra wrote, "Didi for All Time!! Any time and Every time[sic]."

Didi for All Time !! Any Time and Every Time. https://t.co/Ya2kVref8A — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 16, 2021

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee, Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla and Asian Pacific Policy & Planning Council's (A3PCON) Executive Director Manjusha P Kulkarni were also among the Indians who made it to the list of 100 most influential people of Time Magazine for the year 2021.

TMC reacts to Mamata Banerjee featuring in the world's top 100 influential people list

Ministers in the Mamata Banerjee-led government also shared the news of the party supremo featuring in the list of the world's top 100 influential people. Moily Ghatak, Minister-in-Charge PWD, Law & Judiciary in the Government of West Bengal said that it was a "proud moment" for everyone in the state. "It's a result of Didi's continuous developmental works and social schemes coupled with her political supremacy over many," the Minister added.

It's a proud moment for every people of Bengal that our CM @MamataOfficial's name has featured in @TIME magazine's 100 most influential people of 2021 list.

It's a result of Didi's continuous developmental works and social schemes coupled with her political supremacy over many. https://t.co/SYE32SrzgM — Moloy Ghatak (@GhatakMoloy) September 16, 2021

Md Ghulam Rabbani, Minister of Minority Affairs & Madrasah Education, said on the microblogging site that now the West Bengal Chief Minister is going to influence the Indian politics, as well as the 'bhakts minds'. Meanwhile, Minister-In-Charge, Food and Supplies Department in the state government, Rathin Ghosh wrote, "As a street fighter her spirit and journey is an inspiration to not just the Nation, but all over the world[sic]."

Proud moment for us that our Role Model @MamataOfficial didi has featured in 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE IN THE WORLD.



As a street fighter her spirit and journey is an inspiration to not just the Nation, but all over the world. #TIME100 https://t.co/TxVRLTpp7z — Rathin Ghosh (@Rathinghoshtmc) September 16, 2021

Our Hon CM @MamataOfficial is not just influential but now she is going to influence Indian politics & bhakts mind. https://t.co/2UYk1mRtyk — Md Ghulam Rabbani (রাব্বানী) (@GhulamRabbani_) September 16, 2021

The development comes right ahead of the Bhabanipur by-polls, which is scheduled to take place at the end of the month, on September 31. The votes would be counted on October 3. In the by-poll, Mamata Banerjee has to defeat her opponents, including BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal in order to retain her Chief Minister's post after having lost to Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram in the assembly elections held earlier this year.

(Image: PTI)