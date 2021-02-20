Trinamool Congress' 2021 Campaign Slogan Transforms Mamata From 'Didi' To 'own Daughter'

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress has launched a slogan in Bengali-'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye'- which means 'Bengal wants its own daughter' at TMC Bhawan. The theme slogan with Mamata Banerjee's photo was put up on hoardings across Kolkata. Trinamool Congress' new election slogan has transformed Mamata Banerjee from Bengal's 'Didi' to Bengal's 'Own Daughter'.

TMC launched its theme slogan

After the release of the new theme slogan, all TMC leaders started a trend using the hashtag #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay on social media. Leaders of the Trinamool Congress believe that their slogan will directly attract voters to the ruling party and Mamata Banerjee will return to power in the state once again. Other Trinamool leaders, including Secretary-General of the Trinamool Congress, Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Derek O'Brien, Shukhendu Shekhar Rai, Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Subrata Mukherjee were present during the program.

TMC stalwarts start #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay

TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee in an official statement said, "The people of the state want their own daughter who has been by their side for the last several years as their chief minister. We don't want outsiders to call the shots in Bengal." Also, State Minister wrote on Twitter, "The women of Bengal have shown the way to India for ages, showing how to stand against injustice. The fire girl of Bengal @MamataOfficial is one of her examples and that is why she will be the Chief Minister again. #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay"

The message is loud & clear - from North to South, East to West - only one name echoes across Bengal: @MamataOfficial!



The one who fights tooth & nail for her people, uplifts all & stands up for the voiceless, the only one who will take Bengal forward... #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay pic.twitter.com/JjdjZwRCCj — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) February 20, 2021

TMC MP Abhishek Kapoor wrote on his official Twitter handle, "The message is loud & clear - from North to South, East to West - only one name echoes across Bengal: @MamataOfficial! The one who fights tooth & nail for her people uplifts all & stands up for the voiceless, the only one who will take Bengal forward. #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay". To push the campaign, TMC's official Twitter handle wrote, "her life is the epitome of uncompromising struggle to establish justice. Her humanity has touched the hearts of every person in Bengal. Her simplicity and friendliness have made her the daughter of the house. Under her leadership, Bengal has walked on the path of progress. So everyone is saying loudly- #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay!

TMC leader Derek O Brien in a statement said, "The slogan is out there. It is for the people to interpret. Lots of good work has happened in the last ten years whether it's for infrastructure, health, education, industry or for our culture. Now with the elections coming forward, we want to summarize our aim in four words. It's a very simple four-word message. Even for those people who live in Bengal, but whose first language is not Bengali, they can also clearly understand this message. It's an honest, direct and positive message." Brien also added that the caption of TMC remained constant throughout with "Ma Mati Manush."

West Bengal Assembly Polls

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

